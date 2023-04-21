Michael Morpurgo unveils book vending machine at Exeter station
- Published
War Horse author Sir Michael Morpurgo and his wife Clare have unveiled a book vending machine at a train station in Exeter.
Sir Michael said the machine at Exeter St David's station was a "cracking idea".
The machine only contains Penguin Books.
Sir Allen Lane, Lady Morpurgo's father, had the idea for Penguin Books in 1934 at the Devon station after he visited his friend, author Agatha Christie.
She said her father had the idea when he could not find anything affordable to read.
"All the books were really expensive and very boring. He thought to himself 'I've got a very good idea'," she said.
Sir Michael said the vending machine was "a cracking idea and he would've loved the idea".
Paul Gentleman, spokesperson for GWR, added: "Passengers are taking a journey not only on the tracks but in their minds, taking them to places and experiences they will only get by reading one of those wonderful books."