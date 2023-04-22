More than 800 Morris dancers to perform in Devon city
More than 800 Morris dancers are preparing for a mammoth performance in Devon.
The Joint Morris Organisation National Day of Dance, which rotates around the UK, is coming to Exeter on Saturday.
Organisers expect Morris dancers to be at 22 locations across the city during a six-hour period.
Ant Veal, from Dartmoor-based Beltane Border Morris, said dancers would "leap into action and show off their skills".
He said: "Spring is a time of the year where dancers enthusiastically emerge from their winter practice."
The event starts at Cathedral Green at 10.00 BST.
Jim Causley, a Dartmoor-based musician who won the BBC Radio 2 folk singer of the year award in 2017, will also perform.
