Police expand anti-social behaviour crackdown into Paignton
A police operation aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour is expanding into Paignton.
Officers said Operation Loki would "allocate additional resources to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre".
The operation would run until 30 April, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force added more than 40 people were arrested during a similar four-week operation in Torquay.
Acting Chief Supt Ed Wright said the force would "evaluate and reflect" on the results of the operation in Torquay for the next phase.
