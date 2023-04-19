Paignton Zoo lemur thought to be oldest in Europe dies aged 26
- Published
A red-fronted lemur, thought to be the oldest of the species in Europe, has died at the age of 26 at Paignton Zoo in Devon.
The lemur, named Mandy, was a "very determined character and just lovely to be around", said keeper Georgina Barnes.
"Mandy was one of those animals that everyone fell in love with," she said.
Mandy leaves behind her male companion of 18 years, Mango, who is 23 years old.
The female lemur moved to Paignton Zoo in 2003 from Blackpool Zoo.
The Devon zoo said red-fronted lemurs were classed as vulnerable, with their dwindling numbers affected by threats to their natural home of Madagascar.
The loss of their habitat is mainly due to deforestation for logging and agriculture.
Paignton Zoo said it was one of six UK zoos that housed red-fronted lemurs.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.