Empty gas tank at Plymouth depot catches fire
Fire crews are dealing with an empty gas tank blaze at a commercial premises in Plymouth.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews were sent to a depot in Breakwater Hill, in the Cattedown area, after the alarm was raised at about 15:30 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police said there were no injuries or public safety risk.
Four fire appliances attended the scene, and most crews left by 17:15.
The fire service said some firefighters were likely to be there for some time to ensure the blaze was out and the area was safe.
