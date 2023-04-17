Sergeant charged with rape of woman while on duty in Plymouth
A police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman while on duty.
Sgt David Stansbury, from Illminster in Somerset, is charged with three counts of raping a woman in Plymouth in 2009, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The allegations have been under investigation since reported to the force in September 2020, officers said.
Sgt Stansbury, 42, is a serving officer with Hertfordshire Police and has been suspended from duty.
He served with Devon and Cornwall Police between 2009 and 2011.
He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The force said anyone with information that may assist the investigation could come forward anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers.
