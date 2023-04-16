Plymouth hoping cruise ships will boost local economy
Tourist bosses in Devon have said attracting more cruise ships to Plymouth will provide a multimillion-pound boost to the local economy.
MS Rotterdam docked in the Plymouth Sound on Sunday morning after leaving New York eight days ago.
The largest vessel of its kind to dock, it represents one of about a dozen visits by cruise ships in 2023.
Tourists on cruises are expected to generate £2m to the local economy this year.
With about 18 visits expected next year, Destination Plymouth said there could be a big boost for local businesses.
The tourist organisation has previously called on firms to decorate stores and welcome those stepping ashore.
Harbour master Richard Allan said the MS Rotterdam's visit to Plymouth had proved a big success with those on board and there was a hope it could lead to further visits by the ship in the future.
Amanda Lumley, chief executive of Destination Plymouth said: "A lot of the people coming in this morning have been really keen to go up on the hoe, they've heard of Sir Francis Drake, they want to see the cobbled streets, so yes, there is a lot to see and do here for them."
The MS Rotterdam, at nearly 1,000ft (309m) long, also docked at Plymouth Sound in October 2022 with its 2,000 passengers.
Speaking on Sunday, Captain Bas Van Druemel said Plymouth was "a beautiful port to showcase to our guests".
Jerry Crystal, a passenger from Connecticut, said he enjoyed visiting the Barbican and the lighthouse.
"It really is a great place and very friendly," he said.
