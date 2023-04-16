Man completes 320-mile bus journey from Derby to Penzance
A man travelling from Derby to the South West on only local bus services has arrived in Penzance.
Andrew Cowell aimed to travel 320 miles (515km) from Derby to Cornwall using 20 different bus services in three days.
In January, a government-funded scheme was introduced to cap single adult fares at £2 to help save travellers money on more than 130 bus operators.
Mr Cowell left Derby on Thursday morning and arrived in Penzance at 21:02 BST on Saturday.
He said he had embarked on the journey, which took him via Swindon and Exeter, to highlight the public transport initiative.
He said: "I think it's been really important to basically get people back on the buses post Covid.
"A lot of people, who perhaps haven't actually been on the buses for years, come back on and find that actually they've improved an awful lot since the last time they were on."
In February, Mr Cowell travelled 137 miles (220km) from his home in Derby to Whitby in North Yorkshire to promote the initiative.
