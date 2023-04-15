Man assaulted with hammer in Torquay robbery
Hammer-wielding robbers have stolen several bottles of alcohol during a raid on a shop in Torquay.
Two men entered the premises in Victoria Road at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday before brandishing the weapon and demanding money.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a cashier was assaulted before the raiders left with the stolen alcohol.
The force said two men, aged 38 and 33, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The injured cashier was treated in hospital and later discharged, a police spokesperson said.
Detectives have appealed for any witness to come forward.
