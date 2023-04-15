A379 Kingsbridge crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Devon.
Police were called to the A379 at about 14:20 BST on Friday after a black Suzuki motorcycle and black Kia Ceed collided between Kingsbridge and Bantham Cross.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the 59-year-old motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene while a 64-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed until about 22:50 while investigations were carried out.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information or dash cam footage.
