Buckfastleigh: Fire breaks out at solar farm

Smoke billowed from the substation on the site

Firefighters were called to a solar farm after smoke erupted from a substation on the site.

A crew from Buckfastleigh, south Devon, said they were called to the solar farm near Rattery on Thursday morning.

"On arrival large amounts of smoke could be seen coming from one of the substations," they said on Facebook.

"As luck would have it" an engineer from the firm was passing and helped deal with the fire, said the crew.

They said they "initially took a defensive approach by setting about isolating the huge amount of solar panels associated with the substation".

"Once this had been completed a firefighter was then tasked to access a final isolation box ensuring that it was now fully isolated and posed no further risk of electrocution."

A team from Totnes revisited the site later in the day to make sure it was still safe.

