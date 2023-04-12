Storm Noa: Power cuts and trees down in Devon and Cornwall
- Published
Hundreds of properties have been left without power and trees have blocked roads as Storm Noa sweeps across Devon and Cornwall.
Gusts of more than 60mph (96.5km/h) have been recorded on the Isles of Scilly and the Met Office has predicted wind speeds of up to 70mph (113km/h).
A woman was injured when her car hit a tree that had fallen on the A377 near Copplestone, Devon, police said.
Elsewhere, a tree has fallen on a house in Raleigh Avenue, Cockington, Torquay.
Police confirmed the fire service, highways and a tree management team were in attendance, and everyone in the house was accounted for.
It said the road would remain closed for the rest of the day and into Thursday until the tree was cleared.
The female driver on the A377 hit the tree, which had blocked the whole road, and sustained a facial injury.
The tree was cleared with the help of a local farmer and fire and ambulance services.
At 14:00 BST, the National Grid said 268 properties in Devon were without power.
More than 700 homes were reportedly without power in the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall.
Network Rail said speed restrictions were in place on the main line between Plymouth and Penzance.
National Highways has urged drivers on the M5, A38 and A30 to take extra care.
Buses have been diverted in Torquay due to a fallen tree in Hawkins Avenue, Stagecoach South West said.
According to the Met Office, there have been gusts of up to 64mph (103km/h) on the Isles of Scilly.
The National Trust has closed some of its sites on Dartmoor.
In a yellow warning, valid until 20:00 BST, the Met Office predicted strong winds with severe coastal gales in the South and West.
It said the strong winds, low temperatures and heavy rain or showers were down to an Atlantic low-pressure system slowly moving eastwards across the UK.
Some campers evacuated campsites as winds tore down tents.
Steve Ackland, of Monkey Tree Holiday Park near Newquay, said: "We had some fantastic weather last weekend and this is the flip side of that.
"It is what you expect in Cornwall in April and the fact that there are still so many people around is testament that it's a great place to be."
Others like holidaymaker Katrina Kay were sticking it out.
"If you go camping you know what you're letting yourself in for, it's not been bad really," she said.
Have you been affected by Storm Noa? You can share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.