Dartmoor National Park Authority to raise parking charges
Parking charges on a national park in Devon are to increase, bosses have said.
Dartmoor National Park Authority said charges would increase at Haytor, Lydford, Meldon Reservoir, Postbridge and Princetown's car parks from 1 May.
Car drivers are to be charged £3 for up to three hours and £5 for longer.
The authority, which said it was the first increase in five years, said prices needed to rise because of "continued financial challenges".
Fees for minibus and coaches will increase to £10 for a day, with blue badge holders able to pay £3, it added.
Parking remains free for motorcycles.
The authority said its financial situation had resulted in a "a series of difficult decisions lately, including a review of parking fees".
It said money raised was reinvested back into "maintaining car park surfaces, looking after toilets, improving accessibility and supporting conservation work".
The authority said it had also "invested funds in installing electric vehicle charging points, with one already at Haytor and others planned for Postbridge and Princetown".
