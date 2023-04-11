Man held over arson attack at Derriford Hospital
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Fire crews from the Plymouth area were sent to the hospital at about 18:00 BST on Monday, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire in a toilet was out on arrival and a Plymouth man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, said police.
The suspect remains in police custody, said officers.
