Plymouth police promise crackdown on anti-social behaviour
Police in Plymouth are promising more police patrols, traffic checks and action on street drinking in the next four weeks.
Devon and Cornwall Police is launching Operation Loki to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city.
Officers claim the project, which starts on Tuesday, will also target violence against women and girls.
It is funded by the Safer Streets Fund, a government initiative in areas affected by high levels of crime.
Ch Supt Matt Longman, head of policing for Plymouth, said: "The issues that we face in Plymouth can be unique to certain areas.
"Each neighbourhood policing team has tailored their activities to target specific local issues."
Supt Phil Williams, lead for local policing and partnerships for Plymouth, said: "This month is also about our officers being available to listen to city residents about their concerns.
"What we learn in the next few weeks will help us be even better informed in the future.
"This in turn will enable us to be more proactive in dealing with anti-social behaviour and making our streets safer for all."
