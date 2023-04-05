Devon MPs urged to stop homelessness funding cuts
MPs in Devon are being asked to lobby ministers for more money as a council considers cuts to homelessness funding.
Devon County Council (DCC) is consulting on a proposal to cut some adult social care services - including its £1.5m contribution to homeless prevention.
It insists no decision has been made but charities have warned the cuts would be a "disaster".
Exeter Homelessness Forum wrote an open letter to all Devon MPs on the issue.
The group, made up of various charities and housing associations, urged MPs to lobby ministers to "provide the desperately-needed funding to avoid DCC precipitating a homelessness crisis in Devon".
'Vital support'
The letter warns that a £1.5m cut would lead to the closure of services and a "significant increase" in rough sleeping.
It said the funding currently pays for contracts with five providers which support some 250 people at any one time.
"The removal of this funding will bring about the loss of vital skilled and professional support which enables people with complex needs to establish and maintain accommodation after a period of homelessness," the letter said.
"According to the DCC's own impact assessment this could trigger the closure of 'five hostel provisions' across the county, creating an inevitable and significant increase in homelessness and rough sleeping.
"This is in addition to a very large number of people who are homeless but hidden from view - for example sofa surfing or in B&B accommodation - many more of whom are likely to end up rough sleeping without these services."
'Growing demand'
Peter Stephenson, director of the charity St Petrock's in Exeter, said on Twitter the proposal "would be a disaster for people experiencing homelessness and the wider community".
DCC said recently that it "reluctantly" proposed the cut to homelessness prevention because it could "no longer afford" to keep funding it.
"We've budgeted this year to significantly increase spending in services that support vulnerable children, young people and adults to meet rapidly-growing demand for those services," the authority said.
"To prioritise spending on our statutory responsibilities we have to make savings in the region of £45m from elsewhere and get the best possible outcomes from every single penny we spend.
"While we've been able to help fund this support service in the past, even though it falls outside our statutory adult social care responsibilities, sadly we can no longer afford to do so.
"We will not make a decision regarding this proposal until we've considered the consultation responses and we encourage people in the meantime to let us know what they think."
The consultation process is open until 19 April.