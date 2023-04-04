Devon and Cornwall Police officer faked Covid and messaged victim
- Published
A police constable was sacked after faking Covid to call in sick and exchanging "hundreds of messages" with a victim of crime.
A conduct panel found that PC Jack Martindale's false Covid claim amounted to gross misconduct.
The Devon and Cornwall Police officer also exchanged "hundreds of text messages" with a 22-year-old victim of alleged assault, the panel heard.
A panel noted the officer's previous service had been "to a high standard".
However, during a conduct hearing in March 2023, it was alleged that after attending an alleged assault, PC Martindale exchanged "hundreds of messages" on his "police issue mobile phone" with the victim.
In an outcome report on the hearing, the panel said said some exchanges contained "flirtatious material", including references to "Fifty Shades of Grey", "raunchy films", and the "possible provision of a back rub".
The panel found the officer had behaved "appropriately and professionally" when face-to-face with the woman.
It did not find she had been harmed "in any way" and said PC Martindale had ended communication before he was subject to any inquiry.
It found the messages did not indicate "intent to pursue a more intimate or sexual relationship".
However, it said his actions, which were also investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, amounted to misconduct in respect of allegations of inappropriate contact with a victim of crime.
The officer's age is not known but the hearing papers described him as "a young officer relatively new to service".
It was also alleged that on 12 August 2022, PC Martindale sent a message to a senior officer to say he was sick and attached a photograph of a positive Covid test.
In further messages over the following days, he continued to indicate that he was unwell.
"Out of character"
On 30 August 2022, PC Martindale admitted to an inspector that he had lied and used an old Covid test.
The panel noted the officer "volunteered his own dishonesty" and found the dishonesty to be "out of character".
Members of the panel found PC Martindale had breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.
The officer was dismissed without notice and his details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working within policing.
Supt Jo Arundale, head of Professional Standards, said: "Members of the public have a right to expect officers to behave to high standard and on this occasion, the behaviour fell below this level.
"Through his actions, the officer undermined the public's trust and confidence in the police force and did not fulfil his duties and responsibilities.
"Such behaviour will not be tolerated within policing and the decision of the panel is that the officer is dismissed without notice."
