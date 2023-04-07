Devon and Cornwall Police aims to deter bank holiday raves
Police are hoping to prevent bank holiday raves by making popular sites unattractive.
Devon and Cornwall Police said "bank holiday weekends sees an increase in the possibility" of a rave, with Easter and King Charles III's coronation "being attractive dates".
The force said it would have uniformed and plain clothed officers patrolling potential locations.
It is working with landowners to secure sites and "make them unsuitable".
'Proactive measures'
A spokesperson said: "Our aim is to deter organisers of unlicensed music events from choosing locations within Devon and Cornwall due to the noise and disruption they cause to both people and wildlife in the area.
"We would like to encourage our local communities, including farmers and landowners, to take proactive and pre-emptive measures... and secure their property to make it an unattractive option for organisers."
Advice included padlocking gates and securing any buildings.
Members of the public have been asked to report any unusual increases in rural road traffic, social media adverts for a rave and its location, vehicles carrying sound equipment and large gatherings of people in unusual areas late at night.
