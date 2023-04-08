People asked to respect and protect Devon and Cornwall over Easter
Police are asking people to "respect and protect" wildlife, rural communities and businesses in Devon and Cornwall this Easter.
Police said with the tourism season starting over the Easter holidays, "Cornwall and Devon's population can increase by around a third".
Officers are asking people to follow the Countryside Code, respect wildlife and keep dogs on leads.
PC Chris Collins said people should not leave a "negative footprint behind".
He said: "Sadly during the holiday periods, we can see an increase in incidents such as livestock worrying and antisocial behaviour.
"Our aim is to reduce these incidents and we will continue to work with partners and communities to identify and aim to prevent unlawful events, to protect our historic land and communities.
"It is also important that people remember that when they walk across the countryside, all land is owned and any abuse of access has a significant impact on landowners, farmers, livestock, and wildlife and this can often lead to conflict between users."
The force offered the following guidance:
- Follow local signs and marked routes
- Leave gates "as you find them" and do not block access when parking
- Keep to marked paths to protect crops and wildlife
- Give livestock and other vulnerable road users plenty of space, pass slowly and wide
- Do not feed livestock, horses or wild animals as it can cause them harm
- Take litter home and do not light fires or BBQs
