House in Westward Ho! severely damaged by fire
- Published
A house in a north Devon seaside village has been severely damaged by fire.
Firefighters were called to the home near Atlantic Way in Westward Ho! at about 22:00 BST on Monday, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The house was said to be "well alight" when firefighters arrived.
The fire service said six crews and various support vehicles were needed to extinguish the fire. It is treating the cause of the blaze as accidental.
Crews will remain on the scene throughout Tuesday to dampen down hotspots.
