Catalytic converter thefts rise in Devon and Cornwall
- Published
The number of thefts of catalytic converters in Devon and Cornwall has gone up by 15% in a year, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said there had been 375 reported thefts in the 12 months to October 2022, marking a 15% increase on the previous year.
Officers said the part could sell on the black market for between £117 and £412 if it contained palladium.
Louise Scammell said she was shocked her car had been robbed while parked on her drive.
'Couldn't believe it'
Ms Scammell, from South Brent on the edge of Dartmoor, said she realised something was wrong when she attempted to drive her Honda Jazz to an appointment.
"My car sounded as if the exhaust had been either dropped or something dramatic had happened, it was very noisy," she said.
When she took it to a motor garage, she said "they had a look at it and told me that in fact the catalytic converter had been stolen, which was incredible because I just couldn't believe it".
A catalytic converter with platinum could sell for between about £60 and £210, police said.
Ms Scammell said she was "just completely unaware" of the type of theft she had become victim to.
Sgt Andy Luff, a police neighbourhood team leader based in Plymouth, said it had "become more of a problem recently".
He said: "We've seen about a 50% increase in this type of theft, that's mirrored nationally as well.
"We would always advise you to call 999 if the crime is in progress, you can get hopefully an immediate police response, and there's more chance of catching people in the act."
