Torquay crime crackdown leads to 33 arrests
A crackdown on drugs, alcohol, theft and anti-social behaviour in a seaside town centre led to 33 arrests over 11 days, police said.
Operation Loki, led by Devon and Cornwall Police, is a four-week period of "increased activity" in Torquay.
Next month, this will include a "pop-up police station".
Police said the operation, sparked by concerns from residents and businesses, would then continue in other towns in the region.
Acting Ch Supt Ed Wright said successes had included "catching moped thieves and shoplifters in the act".
The South Devon commander added: "Operation Loki is about listening to the residents about their concerns and making sure we are tackling the issues that mean the most to them going forward."
The extra patrols have focussed on Factory Row, Castle Circus, Fleet Walk and Melville Street, police said.
Arrests were made for offences including drugs and shoplifting, warrant breaches and prison recall, with six arrests connected to moped thefts, police said.
Officers visited more than 100 shops to speak to owners as well as conducting licensing checks.
Operation Loki began in Torquay on 13 March and the focus will remain for another fortnight, with police planning to target other areas including Exeter, Barnstaple, Plymouth and Penzance.