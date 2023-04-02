Argyle superfans make pilgrimage to Wembley
A Plymouth Argyle superfan from Japan will be watching his beloved team play in person for the first time on Sunday.
Argyle are playing Bolton Wanderers in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley Stadium.
Tatsuki Usi will be joined by more than 38,000 other Plymouth fans, including some from as far afield as Argentina, Germany and the US.
Mr Usi, who has been a fan for 18 years said: "I think it will be the best day ever".
He started supporting the club after watching them lose 3-1 to Everton in a televised FA Cup match in 2005.
He has amassed a substantial array of Argyle merchandise - everything from clothes, signs and flags to masks of the player's faces.
Mr Usi's trusty green-shirted teddy bear features in many of his posts, and is with him in London preparing for the game.
His social media pages are full of him enthusiastically supporting the Pilgrims from afar, and he is becoming something of a cult hero.
He said: "Plymouth Argyle are still not very well known in Japan.
"But despite that, because I'm posting pictures of them on Twitter and stuff, more people are becoming interested in them now.
"I think there's now about five supporters in Japan, at least that I know of.
"Even though it's a bit difficult to put it in words, I want to continue to show off the Plymouth Argyle that I love to other people, and appeal to them with my photos.
"With my Plymouth Argyle pyjamas and stuff, my family do laugh at me every day."
Other international fans making the trip include James Breeden from Texas who said on Twitter he hoped to run into Mr Usi.
Mr Usi said he was looking forward to joining fans at Wembley: "The thing I'm most looking forward to is, of course, watching Plymouth Argyle play a match.
"I'm looking forward to showing my support, chatting lots, taking lots of photos, and making it a wonderful memory. I think it will be the best day ever."
Heather Sparks, widow of former BBC Radio Devon presenter and Argyle commentator Gordon Sparks, said she was "really looking forward" to the game.
Mr Sparks, who died aged 61 in 2022, "would have just been overwhelmed with it all", she said.
"He'll be shouting for them up there," she said.
She had declined an offer to sit in the royal box "because I wanted to be a fan and shout and scream with everybody else".
Michael Anthony, from Birmingham, but living in France, is among Argyle fans from around the world who will be cheering on the team.
Fans Sick Dendle from Cyprus and Ryan Morse from Belgium will also be backing Argyle to win the trophy match.
Meanwhile, Nat Farley will be making the journey to London from Praa Sands in Cornwall.
The fan of 35 years, who first went to a match with her dad, has had her nails done in honour of the big day.
She said she was "buzzing" for the game at Wembley.