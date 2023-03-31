North Devon MP Selaine Saxby calls for year-round water quality checks
- Published
An MP has called for year-round testing of bathing water quality.
Selaine Saxby, Conservative MP for North Devon, said a reduction in storm overflows in her constituency had led to "good" or "excellent" water quality.
But in the Commons she said testing only took place between 15 May and 30 September, and called for an extension.
Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said water companies would soon be required to provide water quality information in the event of a discharge.
Ms Saxby asked: "Will (the minister) consider extending the testing season for the increasing number of all-year-round bathers and surfers, or at least look for waters to be tested after a storm overflow has discharged?"
Ms Pow responded: "We are using powers in the Environment Act, and under those we require companies to make discharge data available in near real time to the public, if there has been a discharge which would affect water quality, and to monitor water quality upstream and downstream of their assets.
"And this monitoring will actually be all-year-round, and it will come into force at the end of this year. And all water companies will also have to install new flow monitors on more than 2,000 waste water treatment works."
Under the current system, each classification given to bathing waters has a symbol that councils must display. The classifications are: excellent, good, sufficient, and poor.
Figures published in November showed just over 97% of England's designated bathing sites met minimum standards in 2022, down slightly on the previous year.