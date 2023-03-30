Fire service tackle derelict building blaze in Sidmouth
Fire crews are tackling a blaze that started in a derelict building in a Devon town.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received reports of smoke in the area around Knowle Drive, Sidmouth, at about 04:00 BST.
It has deployed eight fire appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, one water bowser supporting appliance and supporting officers.
Residents have been asked to keep windows and doors closed.
The service said it expected water supplies to be disrupted.
