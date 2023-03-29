Teignmouth photographer wins award for stunning gull shot
- Published
A photographer's stunning picture of a herring gull in flight has won him the title of South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year 2022.
Paul Boomsma, from Teignmouth, Devon, snapped the winning photo from a boat trip along the Jurassic Coast.
He beat more than 1,500 entries from across the region.
Judges praised the image for its "beautiful framing and lighting" and its "stillness and attention to detail".
Mr Boomsma said: "As we were travelling through the fog, a group of gulls flew right past us.
"It wasn't until much later when I looked through the many images taken on that day that I came across it and loved the way it looked."
