Murder trial date set after death of Plymouth pedestrian David Kelly
- Published
A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a pedestrian in Plymouth.
Police were called at about 20:55 GMT on 21 March to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Leigham Manor Drive.
David Kelly, 42, from Plymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Luke Dann, 36, also from the city, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday charged with murder but did not enter a plea,
The hearing, before Judge Simon Carr, was held in chambers - meaning members of the public and media could not attend.
Following the case, the court confirmed that a plea and case management hearing had been listed for April 24.
A provisional trial date of 4 September was also set, a spokesman said.
Mr Dann was remanded into custody until the next hearing.