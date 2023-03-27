Plymouth trees: Council leader Richard Bingley quits in felling row
Plymouth council leader Richard Bingley has resigned ahead of a vote of no confidence.
The Conservative councillor had been due to face the vote after a row over the felling of 110 trees in the city.
At a meeting on Monday the Lord Mayor announced Mr Bingley had tendered his resignation as leader.
The trees were felled as part of £12.7m Armada Way regeneration project before an injunction halted the work, leaving just 16 trees standing.
On Friday, a High Court Judge in London kept the court order in place, amid calls for an independent inquiry into the incident from the public, protesters and political parties.
Mr Bingley's deputy Mark Shyer has become interim leader until a new permanent leader can be appointed at the next council meeting.
