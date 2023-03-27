Boy among three injured in car crash on A38 near Chudleigh
Three people including a boy were injured after a car left a road and ended up in a field, say police.
Two men in their 20s and a boy were freed from the car after the crash on the A38 near Chudleigh in Devon.
The men, who were seriously injured, and the boy who received minor injuries, were taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for treatment.
Devon and Cornwall Police is seeking witnesses to the crash which happened at about 22:15 GMT on Saturday.
The A38 was closed for several hours while police carried out an investigation.
The road reopened at about 08:15 BST on Sunday.
