Exeter: 'Sustained' laser strike on police helicopter
- Published
A police helicopter was targeted by a laser as it flew over Exeter, police have confirmed.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) tweeted: "Our aircraft has just come under sustained laser strike."
The NPAS said the "stupid and dangerous" attack happened at 20:56 BST on Sunday south west of Exeter Airport.
"If the laser hits our pilot in the eyes, they can become temporarily blinded and there is no one else to fly the aircraft," the NPAS tweeted.
"In the worst case scenario, this may result in the aircraft crashing over a populated area.
"We have said it before and we will keep saying it, do not do this. It's stupid and dangerous."
The NPAS tweet said the attack lasted for about ten minutes before a suspect was "apprehended".
The NPAS confirmed the attack had taken place when the helicopter was about three nautical miles (5.5km) south west of Exeter Airport.
Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "A unit attended and identified the person we believed was responsible.
"Officers will continue to investigate this matter slow-time and enquiries continue."