Operation to tackle drug gang crime in South West
- Published
A week-long operation which will attempt to tackle drugs crime across south-west England has begun.
Local police forces and the Office of Police and Crime Commissioners said they would work together to try to disrupt illegal drug gang activities.
The campaign, launched by the charity Crimestoppers, will focus on associated issues such as violence and robbery.
Crimestoppers regional manager Beth Simpson said it aimed to derail drugs being sold across county boundaries.
She said: "We know that previous 'No Place for Drugs' campaigns have made a huge difference to local areas.
"They have led to hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of illegal drugs being removed from the streets, over 200 arrests and more than 300 vulnerable people being supported and safeguarded."
The campaign is running across forces in Devon and Cornwall, Wiltshire, Avon and Somerset, Gloucestershire and Dorset.
Ms Simpson said any anonymous information that could help dismantle drug crime and other associated crimes would help safeguard "those drug gangs are exploiting".
"This campaign will remind people that we can all play a part in looking out for and reporting signs of harmful drug activity in our neighbourhoods," she said.
The campaign's 'No Place for Drugs' van will be at Plymouth Hoe on Tuesday with Det Sup Jon Bancroft and a drug detection dog.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.