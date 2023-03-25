Murder charge as dead man named following Plymouth crash
- Published
Police have charged a man with murder over the death of a pedestrian hit by a car earlier this week.
Police were called at about 20:55 GMT on Tuesday to reports of a crash on Leigham Manor Drive in Plymouth.
A man who died at the scene has since been named as 42-year-old David Kelly from the city.
Luke Dann, aged 36, of Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, is accused of Mr Kelly's murder.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Saturday 25 March.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.