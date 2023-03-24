On-duty PC had sexual encounter with colleague in police van - misconduct hearing
- Published
An on-duty officer had sexual encounters with an off-duty colleague in a marked police van, a misconduct hearing has heard.
Stephen Athawes and Daria Krolewicz were found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing earlier in March.
Both former PCs had left their posts before the hearing, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Supt Jo Arundale said "had the officers still been serving, they would have been dismissed without notice".
'Undermined trust'
Supt Arundale, the force's head of professional standards, said: "On this occasion the behaviour of the officers fell below the standards expected within policing.
"Through their actions, the officers undermined the public's trust and confidence in the police force and did not fulfil their duties and responsibilities."
The hearing concluded on 9 March and both officers will now be submitted to the College of Policing barred list.
The panel heard Mr Athawes had been working on the night of 30 May 2021, when he dropped his crew mate back at a police station.
He then went in a police riot van to collect Ms Krolewicz who had been on a night out in Exeter with friends.
They then drove to a secluded car park and church yard.
The panel heard how on 17 June, Ms Krolewicz had told a colleague they had not had sex but that they had done "everything else".
She also referred to having "done stuff in a vehicle" but did not go into detail, the panel heard.
The panel upheld allegations that Mr Athawes had breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and duties and responsibilities.
It was found he had knowingly planned to collect Ms Krolewicz, who was off-duty, without a policing purpose, and then engaged in sexual encounters in a marked police vehicle with her whilst he was on duty.
He also falsely told his supervisor and crew mate he was on a medication run at the time, and so unavailable for response calls, the panel found.
Ms Krolewicz was found to have breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of discreditable conduct.
Following the two-day public hearing, the panel concluded both had breached the expected standards of professional behaviour.
The panel determined that had the officers still been serving, they would have been dismissed without notice.