Jevani Brown: Exeter City striker admits assault charge
Exeter City striker Jevani Brown has admitted assaulting a woman in the city centre.
Brown, 28, from Luton, pleaded guilty to the assault charge at Exeter Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He pleaded not guilty to a second charge of assaulting another woman on Queen Street in Exeter on 2 February.
The court heard Brown would go on trial in July for the assault charge he denies.
Previously, Exeter City said the footballer would not be selected for the side until all legal proceedings had concluded.
The 28-year-old had been the club's top scorer this season with 14 goals.
Exeter City said it would not comment further on the matter.
