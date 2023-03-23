Lorna England: Trial date set for Exeter murder charge
- Published
A trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a woman in a park in Exeter.
Cameron Davis, 30, from Exmouth, is accused of murdering 74-year-old Lorna England in Ludwell Valley Park on 18 February.
Mrs England was allegedly stabbed to death as she walked in the park near her home.
Mr Davis was not asked to enter a plea when he appeared in the dock at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday.
Judge Robert Linford said a two-week long trial would begin on 6 November.
The 30-year-old was remanded in custody.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.