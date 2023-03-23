Blackdown Hills exhibition opens at Thelma Hulbert Gallery

ClayhidonJohn Ball
Clayhidon by John Ball is among the artworks exhibited at Thelma Hulbert Gallery

An exhibition that retraces the steps of artists as they visited the Blackdown Hills more than 100 years ago has opened.

The hills, on the Devon and Somerset border, were once the focus of London-based painters from the Camden Town Group between 1911 and 1925.

Their work has been recaptured 100 years on by 36 contemporary artists.

The Thelma Hulbert Gallery said it provides a "fascinating insight" into the natural beauty of the area.

Robert Brooks
Clayhidon Church by Robert Brooks

The gallery in Honiton, Devon, said the area's inaccessibility from modern development was one of the reasons why the "picturesque" landscape had changed little over the past 100 years.

Paul Finn
Obscured Landscape by Paul Finn
David Ferry
The Village Gossip by David Ferry
Robert Bevan
The Hay Harvest by Robert Bevan

Nick Hookway, East Devon District Council portfolio holder for tourism, sport, leisure and culture, said: "The exhibition shows how the beautiful Blackdown Hills have proved such an inspiration to artists for well over a century."

Michael Porter
Edge of the Wood by Michael Porter

The exhibition - Paradise Found: New Visions of the Blackdown Hills - is on show at the gallery until 3 June.

