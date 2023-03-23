Exeter Cathedral hosts ornamental carving workshop
Student stonemasons from cathedrals across England are gathering at Exeter Cathedral in an event designed to preserve heritage building crafts.
Each will be tasked with transforming an eight-inch (20cm) cube of French limestone into a "stiff leaf" foliage.
Clerk of works Chris Sampson said the ornamental carving workshop was a "valuable opportunity".
The workshop is run by the Cathedrals' Workshop Fellowship and funded by the Hamish Ogston Foundation.
It is a part of a post-apprentice qualification that aims to preserve traditional craft skills for the conservation of cathedrals and other historic buildings.
"We have always been a close and enthusiastic member of the Cathedrals' Workshop Fellowship, so it is fantastic to see students from cathedrals across England gathering here under our spectacular medieval stone vault ceiling at Exeter Cathedral," said Mr Sampson.
Following an intense week of learning in Exeter, the students will return to their home cathedrals to finish their foliage carvings, before reconvening at Winchester Cathedral next month for a final presentation and assessment of their work.
