Plymouth council leader faces no-confidence vote over Armada Way tree felling
Plymouth City Council leader Richard Bingley is to face a vote of no confidence over night-time felling.
The Independent Alliance Group said an executive decision to remove 110 trees on Armada Way caused "harm and reputational damage" and called for him and the council cabinet to resign.
A Green Party motion notes "regrettable decision-making" and also calls for the Conservative leader's resignation.
The BBC has contacted the council and Mr Bingley for comment.
Councillors are due to vote on both motions at a meeting on 27 March.
TV wildlife presenter Chris Packham tweeted that the felling was "despicable vandalism".
All but 16 of the trees due to be felled as part of the £12.7m regeneration project were taken down soon after Mr Bingley signed an executive order on 14 March allowing the scheme to proceed.
But work was stopped after a judge granted an injunction against the tree felling.
The authority said last week it would seek to have an the injunction lifted at a hearing this Friday.
Campaigner Ali White, from Save the Trees of Armada Way (Straw), said the felling was "devastating".
The council went ahead with the project despite the results of its own consultation showing "overwhelming objection" to the plans.
It said 169 new trees would be planted as part of the overall scheme.
Straw, which successfully applied for the injunction, said it would do "everything within our power" to stop the remaining trees from being felled.