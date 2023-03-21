Pothole concerns in Devon as thousands repaired a week
- Published
Thousands of potholes are being repaired in Devon every week, a council said, despite disagreements over what the guidance of a pothole is.
Devon County Council figures said 34,199 holes were recorded in the 11 months of 2022/23, compared to 44,263 the previous year. However, almost 7,400 were recorded in January.
Campaigners for repairs said more work was needed on roads in general.
The council said staff were fixing up to 2,200 potholes a week.
The Devon figures, excluding the Plymouth and Torbay council areas, are listed in a report for a county council scrutiny meeting this week.
It comes as the government announced a further £9.4m for pothole repairs in Devon.
Graham Payne, who set up the North Devon Pothole Community on Facebook, said the latest money was "good news", but that "just about covers all the road repairs needed in Barnstaple, let alone Devon".
Mr Payne also criticised the council's guidance at what holes it will repair, with the authority stating it has to have a 4cm (1.6in) vertical edge and be 30cm (12ins) wide before it is classed as an "actionable defect".
He said: "When did you see a pothole that actually grew vertical edges? Passage of traffic tends to make a ramp.
"Theoretically, you could actually have a pothole reach Australia before it becomes classified as a pothole."
Other critics include a field owner in Stockley English, near Crediton, who has a sign warning motorists to "remove dentures" and "fasten bra straps" because of nearby potholes.
Devon County Council said a "recent cycle of prolonged freezing weather followed by very wet spells" had provided "the worst possible combination for our roads" to create holes.
It said it had doubled the number of pothole gangs and extended working hours, "which has resulted in up to 2,200 potholes being repaired each week".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.