Controlled explosion of device found on Leas Foot beach
- Published
A controlled explosion has been carried out after a device with US Navy markings was found on a Devon beach.
Prawle Point Coastguard Team said it was called to reports of the device on Leas Foot Sands in Thurlestone on Monday.
Photos of the item were sent to the Royal Navy's explosives unit.
Specialists confirmed the device had already been fired but was still "extremely dangerous", the coastguard said.
A 100-metre cordon was put in place and crews carried out a controlled explosion.
The coastguard said the device, which had US Navy markings, had unspent phosphorous.
People were reminded to report and not move unusual items found on beaches.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.