Exeter: Police concerned for missing 12-year-old girl
Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.
Nevaeh Meeson, who was last seen in Exeter city centre, is believed to be in the local area, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers are continuing to search for Nevaeh who is described as about 5ft 2in tall, with long dark hair.
She was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings and white trainers.
