Devon firefighters honoured for heroic off-duty A38 rescue
- Published
Two off-duty firefighters who rescued a family from a burning car on the A38 in Devon have been honoured with a Queen's Commendation for Bravery.
Craig Jones and Ed Durante saw the incident near Chudleigh and rushed to help the five people trapped inside.
Mr Durante, a paramedic and watch manager with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said there had been a "limited window" to get them out.
He said he was honoured to receive the award.
He added: "I'm really pleased and I really enjoyed meeting the family afterwards.
"To receive the award is quite an honour really, especially as I'm told it was the last one that was signed off by our late Majesty the Queen."
On the day, Mr Durante was returning from buying an engagement ring for his girlfriend when he saw a car lose control and collide with a barrier.
As flames and smoke began to breach the passenger compartment, he pulled the driver clear of the vehicle.
He said he also freed a woman from the front passenger seat by "dragging her across the centre console".
When Mr Jones arrived, he pulled a six-year-old child clear through a rear door before giving them first aid.
Mr Durant went on to rescue two more passengers and, with the help of people at the scene, moved the casualties away from the vehicle, which had become "fully engulfed with flames", the Cabinet Office said.
Some injuries suffered by the casualties were "life-changing", the Cabinet Office added.
A spokesperson said had the pair "not made such brave and timely interventions, it is highly likely that there would have been fatalities".
Both firefighters received their awards at 10 Downing Street on Thursday.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk