Danielle Cornish: Cyclists in 50-mile charity mission for Samaritans
Cyclists took on a 50-mile charity challenge in memory of a woman who died just after her 29th birthday.
Danielle Cornish died last summer after "losing a battle" with her mental health, her parents said.
About 50 cyclists in Devon rode a circuit from Ideford Village Hall and through the Teign Valley.
The event organised by Ms Cornish's family raised money for the charity Samaritans, which helps those at risk of suicide.
After the ride, Debbie Cornish, Danielle's mother, said: "It was just absolutely amazing.
"I think Danielle would have been very proud and very happy that we could give to her charity and to the people who Danielle felt she got most support from.
"If it means the Samaritans can pick up the phone for more people like they did for Danielle then it's worth all the effort it's taken to organise it."
She added: "The village hall was just absolutely full of people and there was so much support from the village with so many donations.
"All the cyclists did really well and I think we have bought in a lot of cash for the Samaritans."
Steve Cornish, Danielle's father, said: "If we can save just one family going through the sheer nightmare we've gone through and are going through every day. If we can save one person.
"The 50-mile bike ride is to raise funds for the Samaritans but also to raise awareness of mental health and get people talking about it a bit more."
The event in memory of Danielle, who worked for the Office of National Statistics, raised more than £6,000.
