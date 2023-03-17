Devon crews tackle fire in derelict building
- Published
Fire crews have put out a large fire in a derelict building in Devon.
They were called to the Old Dairy in Rolle Road, Great Torrington, at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday after reports of black smoke and flames.
Crews from 10 stations had dealt with the fire by about 03:00, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire crews attended from Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, Appledore, Bideford, Hatherleigh, North Tawton, Okehampton, Torrington, Crediton and Witheridge.
