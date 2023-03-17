Disabled Crediton couple without heating for three months
A disabled woman says she is at "rock bottom" after living without central heating and hot water for three months.
Sheila Bradley, from Crediton, Devon, said she, her disabled husband and their son had struggled with the cold in their council-owned property since their heating broke in December.
She said she contacted the BBC as she was "exhausted" with trying to get Mid Devon District Council to fix it.
The council told the BBC a contractor would install a replacement system.
Mrs Bradley said the central heating unit in the house stopped working on 16 December 2022.
She said living conditions had been very cold and her husband was living with a lung condition.
Mince 'still frozen'
Mrs Bradley said: "I sit around with my big dressing gown on, I don't want to get dressed.
"I got mince out one morning a couple of days ago and I came back a couple of days later to cook it and it was still frozen."
She added: "I have constantly tried to phone up the council... they've said they're going to get back to me, they don't get back to me...
"I'm at the end of my tether now."
She said she and her husband, who are both on disability benefits, were getting by with an immersion heater to be able to have a "small bath" and had borrowed a gas heater to use in their living room on exceptionally cold days.
Mrs Bradley added the council had provided the family with £500 compensation in January and had supplied three electric fan heaters but they tried not to use them as they were expensive to run.
A spokesperson for Mid Devon District Council said the authority had been working with their contractor "to rectify the fault for some time".
They said as it was "problematic to obtain the required parts", they had instructed their contractor to install a replacement heating system and were awaiting a date for the work.
