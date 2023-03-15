Ukrainian teenager in Dawlish died from 'multiple injuries'
A teenager from Ukraine found unconscious on a Devon beach died from multiple injuries, a coroner has said.
Albina Yevko, a 14-year-old refugee, died in hospital after she was found unconscious on the beach at Dawlish.
Alison Longhorn, area coroner for Devon, confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death on 5 March.
She said a post-mortem conducted by a Home Office pathologist found she had died from "multiple injures".
She added that further tests were being carried out to establish the exact cause of death.
The coroner said she was awaiting a full autopsy report and the laboratory tests before a full inquest could be held at Exeter's County Hall at a later date.
Devon and Cornwall Police also described her death as "not suspicious".
The force said a CCTV trawl, a port-mortem and a review of Albina's phone showed there was no third party involvement in her death.
Det Insp Becky Davies said: "Our investigation shows that Albina had settled very well in the UK since moving from Ukraine and enjoyed living by the sea and being part of a new family.
"She had made good friends, both Ukrainian and English in the UK, enjoyed school and was very much welcomed by the local community."
Albina, who was living in the Dawlish area with her mother, moved to the UK in May last year after Russia's invasion.
Police said the Ukrainian Embassy was made aware of her death.