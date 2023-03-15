Flamingo Pool in Axminster aiming to become energy independent
A charity-run pool in Devon has announced plans to become carbon neutral due to "rocketing" energy bills.
The Flamingo Pool in Axminster said it was paying an additional £50,000 a year for energy - nearly three times last year's bill.
Trustees said there was a "huge urgency" to decarbonise.
The charity said it would seek funding for an an air-source heat pump and a wind turbine at a future date.
Karen Armstrong, Flamingo Community Pool's chair of trustees, said they were aiming to decarbonise in the next three years.
She said the installation of an air source heat pump and the use of an on-site wind turbine would complement existing plans to install solar panels.
"We're looking really seriously at air source heat pumps to be installed by Christmas, which will supplement our solar panels that we're hoping to have on our roof by spring," she said.
"We're looking at a wind turbine to see how efficient that is going to be in this windy corner of Axminster.
"It's important we work hard now to make this pool accessible to all because the cost has been rocketing and we need to keep our energy sources in-house."
Independent pools in Devon have previously said soaring energy costs threaten their future.
In another example of pools aiming to diversify energy sources, Exmouth Leisure Centre said on Tuesday it was warming its pool using the heat generated by a washing-machine-sized data centre, saving thousands of pounds.