Injunction halts tree felling in Plymouth city centre
- Published
Contractors were forced to stop work to cut down more than 100 trees in Plymouth city centre after an injunction was issued.
The High Court order was served after 01:00 GMT on Wednesday by the group Save the Trees of Armada Way (Straw).
By that time the majority of the trees had been felled, but about 12 remain.
The tree felling is part of a regeneration plan for the city centre which will mean the planting of 169 new trees.
The project was paused in February to allow a consultation to take place.
But on Tuesday Plymouth City Council announced the revised project would restart.
Analysis by BBC South West political reporter Ewan Murrie
After many months of delay, a sudden decision came on Tuesday from Plymouth City Council to press ahead with the tree felling, despite wide objections from members of the public.
Leader Richard Bingley used powers that allowed him to bypass the usual scrutiny of fellow councillors, arguing a decision was urgent ahead of local elections and the bird nesting season.
He also referenced the impact on businesses and additional project costs due to further delays.
Mr Bingley's decision was published alongside the results of a community engagement, which the council acknowledged showed "overwhelming objection" to the plans.
Campaigners descended on Armada Way on Tuesday night to try to stop the felling, however they were well outnumbered by police and security guards throughout the night.
Straw said a friendly lawyer helped "get a judge out of bed" to secure an injunction against the felling at about 01:00, by which time most trees had been destroyed.
Given the scale of the felling which has already occurred - about 100 to 115 trees are thought to have been felled - there is no good outcome now for the campaigners.
But they say the will continue to take legal advice as they fight to protect the few mature trees which are yet to be chopped down.
On Tuesday protesters turned out in Plymouth city centre after contractors moved in to cut down the trees at about 20:30 GMT.
Some attempted to halt the work by climbing over a perimeter that had been set up.
Campaigner Ali White, from Straw, said the felling was "devastating" and the group would be asking for a judicial review of the decision.
She told BBC Radio Devon: "It is not about planting more trees, it is about saving the trees that were here.
"We are not against redevelopment, but they have not listened.
"There was no need to fell them, why wait 30 years for mature trees when you have them already?"
A city council spokesperson said the authority would be "obtaining legal advice once we have received the claimant's application, as directed by the court".
Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said the area looked like "a scene of environmental devastation".
Overnight Plymouth’s Conservative council chopped down nearly 100 trees in the city centre. It’s a scene of environmental devastation and utter council vandalism. I’m appalled at the actions of the Tory Council. Sad day for our city. #plymouth #ArmadaWay pic.twitter.com/YU5veZJtlF— Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) March 15, 2023
Under the regeneration work, Plymouth City Council had said 129 trees would be felled in Armada Way, but an additional 19 trees would be sowed alongside 150 semi-mature new trees.
Campaigners had collected more than 12,000 signatures as part of a petition against the council removing the trees.
Assistant chief executive Giles Perritt said although the council knew "some people will not be happy", it needed to "get on with this scheme".
Mr Perritt said: "We've listened, we have made more environmental improvements and have added more trees but our core priority has to be creating a smart, business-friendly, attractive, city centre.
"We hope that the majority of our residents will appreciate that we have done all we can to address people's concerns."
