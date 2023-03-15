Injunction halts tree felling in Plymouth city centre
Contractors were forced to stop work to cut down more than 100 trees in Plymouth city centre after an injunction was issued.
The High Court order was served just after 01:00 GMT on Tuesday by the group Save the Trees of Armada Way.
By that time the majority of the trees had been felled, but about 12 remain.
The tree felling is part of a regeneration plan for the city centre which was paused in February to allow a consultation to take place.
But on Tuesday Plymouth City Council announced the revised project would restart.
Protesters turned out in Plymouth city centre after contractors moved in to cut down the trees at about 20:30 GMT.
Many attempted to halt the work by climbing over the perimeter that had been set up ahead of the injunction.
Campaigner Mark Thomas said: "Sadly we have lost a lot of our trees but there are some still remaining and hopefully we can save them."
Fellow campaigner Ali White said: "It's a little win, this evening has been absolutely devastating."
Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, tweeted: "It's a scene of environmental devastation and utter council vandalism."
Overnight Plymouth’s Conservative council chopped down nearly 100 trees in the city centre. It’s a scene of environmental devastation and utter council vandalism. I’m appalled at the actions of the Tory Council. Sad day for our city. #plymouth #ArmadaWay pic.twitter.com/YU5veZJtlF— Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) March 15, 2023
Under the regeneration work, Plymouth City Council had said 129 trees would be felled in Armada Way, but an additional 19 trees would be sowed alongside 150 semi-mature new trees.
Campaigners had collected more than 12,000 signatures as part of a petition against the council removing the trees.
Assistant chief executive Giles Perritt said although the council knew "some people will not be happy", it needed to "get on with this scheme".
Mr Perritt said: "We've listened, we have made more environmental improvements and have added more trees but our core priority has to be creating a smart, business-friendly, attractive, city centre.
"We hope that the majority of our residents will appreciate that we have done all we can to address people's concerns."
