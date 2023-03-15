Exeter cycling and walking infrastructure plan revealed
Proposals for a cycling and walking infrastructure across Exeter are going on display.
The plans, by Devon County Council and Exeter City Council, propose investments over 10 years, the county council said; although figures have not been published.
Draft plans include 22 cycle routes and five city centre walking routes.
They will be on show at County Hall in Exeter on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 March as part of a public consultation.
The Exeter Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) will set out the infrastructure needed to make progress towards the Exeter Transport Strategy target, for 50% of work trips starting in the city to be made by foot or cycle by 2030, the council said.
Proposed are traffic-free cycle routes and advisory cycle routes on quiet roads, as well as junction and pavement improvements to make it easier for people to take up active travel around Exeter.
People have just over three weeks to give their views, with the consultation ending on Friday 31 March.
Councillor Josie Parkhouse, Exeter City Council's lead councillor for leisure services and physical activity, said: "We're keen to get as many people as possible choosing active travel to get around Exeter instead of getting in the car.
"We believe these traffic-free routes will give people a really viable option to leave the car behind and instead make that journey by walking or cycling."
